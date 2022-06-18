UNICORN Token Market Cap Reaches $9,956.07 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $9,956.07 and approximately $40.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00019176 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

