UniLayer (LAYER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $277,752.00

UniLayer (LAYER) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $277,752.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,266.45 or 0.99884122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00119749 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

UniLayer (CRYPTO:LAYER) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,530,321 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

