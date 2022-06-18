Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by SAM Advisors LLC

SAM Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SAM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.36.

NYSE UNP opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

