uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $13.00. uniQure shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 664,937 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in uniQure by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 130,553 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $9,810,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

