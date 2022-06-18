uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $13.00. uniQure shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 664,937 shares.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in uniQure by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 130,553 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $9,810,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
