UREEQA Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $486,771.46 and approximately $1,485.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

