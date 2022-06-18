Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 459,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 317,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $647.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.