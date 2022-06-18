USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

