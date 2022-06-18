UTU Protocol (UTU) Price Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One UTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $504,944.84 and $855.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00119755 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol (CRYPTO:UTU) is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,476,610 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.