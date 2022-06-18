Vai Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Vai has a market cap of $54.87 million and approximately $498,075.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004972 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

