Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €20.00 ($20.83) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

