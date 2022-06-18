Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Cut by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.