Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

