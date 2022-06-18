Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.117 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $59.68 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

