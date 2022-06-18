Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is FC Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 11.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.99. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.