Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $191.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.