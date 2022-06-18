Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 84,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

