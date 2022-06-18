Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Boosted by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

