Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 24th

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.589 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

