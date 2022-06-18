VAULT Market Cap Hits $110,084.24 (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $110,084.24 and $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.94 or 0.01884840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005394 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00126742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00096797 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014234 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,677 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

