Verge Price Reaches $0.0027 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $43.95 million and $1.19 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000279 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00237158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,506,122,063 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

