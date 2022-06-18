Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.90

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.90 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 131559 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.69.

About Verici Dx (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

