Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

