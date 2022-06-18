Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa stock opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

