VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,838 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after buying an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,013 in the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $116.22 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.