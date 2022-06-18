Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Get Vodacom Group alerts:

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.