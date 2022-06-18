Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of VDMCY stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Vodacom Group has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodacom Group (VDMCY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.