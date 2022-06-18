Vox.Finance (VOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,920.00

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Vox.Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00006776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $96,503.64 and approximately $39,920.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.71 or 0.06079896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00122208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Vox.Finance Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 104,909 coins and its circulating supply is 74,153 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance . Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance

