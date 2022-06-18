Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vy Global Growth were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VYGG opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.18. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth Profile

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

