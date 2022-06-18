Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.40 ($183.75).

ETR WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($194.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of €166.21 and a 200-day moving average of €148.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

