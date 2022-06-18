Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 27,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,027,064 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 182,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

