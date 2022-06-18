Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €92.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €67.72 ($70.54) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($58.59). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.19.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.