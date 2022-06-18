Warburg Research Reiterates €149.00 Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($155.21) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR HBH opened at €80.15 ($83.49) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €120.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a 1 year high of €140.10 ($145.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.