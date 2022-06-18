Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.92. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

