WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $443.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,298. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $458.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.