Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,830,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days. Currently, 58.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WEBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Weber stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

