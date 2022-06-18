West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 385,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

WFG stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.97.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.02 by $0.23. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.96 EPS. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

