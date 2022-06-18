Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Bank of America

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $167.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLK. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.08.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,614 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,359 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

