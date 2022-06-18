Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

