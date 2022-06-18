WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0698 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $51.92 million and $2.42 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001015 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

