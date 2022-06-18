Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
