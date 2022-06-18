Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.