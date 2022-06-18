Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

WSM stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,828,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

