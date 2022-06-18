Winfield Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 140,466 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,066 shares during the period.

Shares of KBE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,105. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

