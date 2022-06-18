Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,727,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

