Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,471 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 210.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,799,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,510,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,496,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

