Winfield Associates Inc. Has $577,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $54,031,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.98. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.