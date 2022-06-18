Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,691,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 89,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 37,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 179,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,001. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

