Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Winfield Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,484. Global X FinTech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73.

