WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.10

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.10 and traded as low as $40.50. WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 6,002 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

