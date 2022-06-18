Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,908.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.