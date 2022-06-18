Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wizz Air to a hold rating and set a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,908.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

