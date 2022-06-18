Woonkly Power Price Down 34% This Week (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Woonkly Power has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.50 or 0.03194441 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00179970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013682 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

