WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WSFS has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.09. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

